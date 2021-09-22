Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Quanterix worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $895,093. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

