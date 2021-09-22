Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,585 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after purchasing an additional 471,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,015,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

