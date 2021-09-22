Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 112.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 45.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

