Quilter (LON:QLT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 139.45 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.21%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.