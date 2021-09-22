QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 22,563 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

QNST traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 116,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,216. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

