Radix Achieves Market Cap of $93.92 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00129577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

