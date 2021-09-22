Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Radware by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

