Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 358 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

