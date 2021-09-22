Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

