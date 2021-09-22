Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

