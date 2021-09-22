Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

