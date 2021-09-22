Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 60,778 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $861.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

