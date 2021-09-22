Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 3.3%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

