Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

RL stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

