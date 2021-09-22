Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,939 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 336.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 424,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.