Ramius Advisors LLC Buys 180,153 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 458.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,414 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,153 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 12.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xilinx worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,063,726 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $298,496,000 after purchasing an additional 508,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.69. 12,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.