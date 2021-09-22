Ramius Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Noble Rock Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 45.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,981,000.

OTCMKTS:NRACU remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

