Ramius Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at about $2,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCOA stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

