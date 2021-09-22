Ramius Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Ramius Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,269 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFIV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

