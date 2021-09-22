Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases 31,600 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Ramius Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of GPACU remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,476. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

