Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 137,626 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Ramius Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,626 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHCAU. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,588,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000.

DHCAU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,341. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

