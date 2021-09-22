Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Ramius Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,744. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.