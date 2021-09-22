Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) were down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 2,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several analysts have commented on RANI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

