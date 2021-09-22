Raven Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,258.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $10,258.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00171123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00114648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.10 or 0.06966691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,848.56 or 1.00318415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.80 or 0.00791128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.