Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.