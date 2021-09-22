RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 107,474 shares.The stock last traded at $199.21 and had previously closed at $189.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

