RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $7.27. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 656,560 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a P/E ratio of 315.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
