RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $7.27. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 656,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 million, a P/E ratio of 315.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

