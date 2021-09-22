Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,242.73 ($94.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

