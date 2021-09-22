Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.77. 64,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 54,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

