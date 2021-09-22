Refereum Market Capitalization Hits $65.51 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Refereum has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $65.51 million and $11.71 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

