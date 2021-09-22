Regal Beloit Stock to Split on Thursday, September 30th (NYSE:RBC)

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) are set to split on Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:RBC opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 275.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,101,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 47.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $4,005,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

