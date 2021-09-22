Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.