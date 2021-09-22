Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $706.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $669.00 to $706.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $646.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.21 and its 200-day moving average is $549.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,040 shares of company stock worth $197,482,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

