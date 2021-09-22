Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

