Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Insider Matthew Anthony Hill Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REKR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

