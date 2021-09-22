Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $15,345,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.