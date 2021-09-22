Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Beauty Health Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Beauty Health in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.