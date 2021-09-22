Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intapp (INTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2021 – Intapp is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 144,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -23.37. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

