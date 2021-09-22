Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $7.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,897.42 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,849.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,586.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

