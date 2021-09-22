Research Analysts Set Expectations for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

