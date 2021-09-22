Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.