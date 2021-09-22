Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

RFP opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.52. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$5.47 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

