Reviewing NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 20.95 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -19.15 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 40.13 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.35

ERYTECH Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

