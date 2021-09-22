Reviewing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.24% 7.82% 5.96% Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81%

92.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.67 $86.27 million $6.68 10.45 Vitru $100.80 million 3.66 $10.11 million $0.52 30.75

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Strategic Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Education and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Vitru on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

