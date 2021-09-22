Reviewing Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

49.4% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 163.71%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Chineseinvestors.com.

Risk & Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Chineseinvestors.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.78 Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.00 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Summary

Zovio beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

