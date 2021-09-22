Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 114.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

