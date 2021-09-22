Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

