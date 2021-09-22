Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chuy’s were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chuy’s by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Chuy’s stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

