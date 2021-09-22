Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Copa worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,628,000 after acquiring an additional 93,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Copa by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Copa by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

