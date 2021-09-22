Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICF International were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

